Genoa – There are 345 new positive cases at Covid in Liguria in the face of 2,807 antigenic and molecular tests performed. The positivity rate stands at 12.29%.

There is a slight increase in the number of inpatients they currently are 330, 4 more yesterdays. There are 16 intensive care units. There are still 15,579 people in home isolation, gradually decreasing: 177 fewer than yesterday. Two deaths were reported. They are two women aged 94 and 92. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,276.

The situation in Italy

The contagion curve in Italy seems to have taken a decidedly downward path today 18,869 compared to the previous 40,757 but, as always happens close to the weekend, with much fewer tampons, not even half the day before. So much so that the positivity rate gains 1.3, reaching 15.4%. But what matters most is that the cases are six thousand less than a week ago. The deaths from 105 instead rise to 124 and 56 more hospitalized in the medical wards, two in intensive care.

In Lombardy cases in sharp decline from 5,254 to 1,673 but with 13 thousand tests instead of 40 thousand. The update on the epidemiological situation of Covid published by the Region today reports 952 new cases in Piedmont against 2,108 yesterday, with a positive rate of 6.7%. In decline, – 6, the number of hospitalized in ordinary wards, now 765 in all; in intensive care -4 compared to yesterday, the overall figure drops to 12. Finally, a death was recorded. As every Monday, the curve of infections from Sars-CoV-2 in Veneto, which records 1,168 new cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The infections yesterday were 4,143. The number of current positives decreases, which are 68,031 (-497). Finally, the hospital situation was stationary, with 900 admissions in non-critical areas (-14) and 34 – unchanged – in intensive care.

The new Covid cases in Tuscany in 24 hours there are 730 out of 4,823 tests of which 1,429 molecular swabs and 3,394 rapid tests. The new positives rate is 15.14%. Compared to yesterday, May 1st, the cases are in sharp decline – there were 2,424 – but the holiday must be considered. Furthermore, even compared to the previous survey of April 30, two days ago, today there is a sharp decrease (there were 2,921) on a very large number of total swabs considered (20,754 of which 3,201 molecular swabs and 17,553 rapid tests), so it appears that today’s ratio of swab positives is up by more than one percentage point (two days ago it was 14.07%).

In the Lazio there are 1,927 new infections (1,144 in altitude in Rome), 2,206 fewer than yesterday while there are 13 more hospitalized in the medical wards and three fewer in intensive care. Deaths rose from 5 to 12. There are 2,104 new positives at Covid in Campania against 4,786 yesterday. There are 17 new victims. The occupancy of intensive care beds remained unchanged at 39; that of hospitalizations drops to 701 (-23 compared to yesterday). In Puglia in the last 24 hours there have been eight coronavirus deaths and 2,085 new cases, 13.8% of the 15,066 daily tests recorded. The number of infections is down compared to yesterday when there were 2,830 with 4 thousand more tests.

After the drop of one percentage point recorded on Sunday, it remains at 15% in the last 24 hours, the occupation of the ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy which, exactly one year ago, was 29%. There are 6 regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Umbria (32%), Calabria (25%), Abruzzo (24%), Sicily (23%), Basilicata (27%), Molise (22%). In Italy, intensive care employment is stable at 4% (a year ago it was 28%) and none exceeds the 10% threshold. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 1 May 2022, published today.

In detail, compared to the previous day, the occupancy of seats in the hospital wards of the `non-critical ‘area by patients with Covid-19 grows in 5 regions and autonomous provinces: Friuli Venezia Giulia (13%), Pa Trento (16 %), Sicily (23%), Umbria (32%), Valle d’Aosta (13%). Cala in 4: Calabria (25%), Lombardy (11%), Puglia (18%) and Veneto (11%). It is stable in 12: Abruzzo (24%), Basilicata (27%), Campania (18%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Lazio (18%), Liguria (19%), Marche (17%), Molise (22%), Pa Bolzano (13%), Piedmont (11%), Sardinia (19%), Tuscany (12%).

As for, however, the occupation of places in intensive care by patients with Covid-19, in 24 hours it grows in Piedmont (3%) and falls in 3 regions: Calabria (9%), Sardinia (6%), Tuscany (3%). The variation is not available in Basilicata (4%), Molise (3%) and Valle d’Aosta (0%). The percentage is stable in the remaining 14 regions and autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (7%), Campania (7%), Emilia Romagna (3%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (2%), Lazio (7%), Liguria (6%), Lombardy (2%), Marche (2%), Pa Bolzano (1%), Pa Trento (4%), Puglia (5%), Sicily (6%), Umbria (5%) and Veneto (2%).