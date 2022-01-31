Genoa – They are 1,720 the new positives at Covid today in Liguria, compared to 12,711 swabs between molecular (2,756) and rapid antigenic (9,955) recorded in the last 24 hours. On Sunday 30 January there were 3,209, compared to 23,017 swabs between molecular (4,142) and rapid antigenic (18,875).

Below is the detail, referring to the residence of the person tested.

IMPERIA (Asl 1): 207

SAVONA (Asl 2): ​​378

GENOA: 967, of which:

• Asl 3: 848

• Asl 4: 119

LA SPEZIA (Asl 5): 168

Not attributable to residence in Liguria: 0

The positives in the region are overall 55,660 (1,178 less than on Sunday).

Hospitalizations and deaths

The number of hospitalized in Liguria is increasing: they are 12 more than on Sunday. In total, as indicated in the table below, the patients admitted to hospitals are therefore 760including 33 in intensive care.

There are no death reports transmitted by the Ligurian local health authorities to the Ministry of Health.

Home isolation, active surveillance and vaccinations

In home isolation there are 46,349 people, 12 fewer than in the previous 24 hours. In active surveillance there are 12,130 Ligurians.

In the last 24 hours they have been carried out 7,237 vaccinations. The administrations of the third doses rise to 789,960.

The situation in Italy

It strengthens the decline in the epidemic curve in Italy: the new cases in the 24 hours are 57.712, against 104.065 yesterday and above all the 77.696 of last Monday: a weekly decrease that exceeds 25%. With 478,314 swabs, as always few on Monday (340,000 fewer than yesterday), but a positive rate still decreasing, 12.1% (yesterday it was 12.7%). The deaths are 349, including, however, 20 recoveries from Campania and 27 from Sicily (yesterday they were 235). The total victims are 146,498. Intensive care decreased slightly, 9 fewer (yesterday +5) with 112 admissions on the day, and dropped to 1,584, while ordinary hospitalizations rose by 296 units (yesterday -19), 19,913 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Net drop in infections from 14,558 to 5417 in Lombardy where the positivity rate falls less abruptly from 9.9 to 9%. The dead are 76.

Data in contrast with the Piedmont, where from 6,244 the infections pass to 6,421, albeit with fewer tampons. There are 18 victims and two more beds occupied in intensive care.

For the first time in nearly a month, the number of new cases in South Tyrol it falls below the threshold of one thousand, even if – like every Monday – with the complicity of a small number of tests carried out. The new positives are 945, of which 32 with PCR and 913 with antigen test. There are no deaths. On the other hand, hospitalizations are on the rise: 126 Covid patients are in normal hospital wards (+22) and 12 in resuscitation (+1).

Sharp decline in new infections from Covid-19 in Veneto in the last hours: the regional bulletin marks +4,877, typical of Sunday, but last Monday the new cases were 6,118. There are 23 deaths. The current positives are 247,513, over three thousand less than yesterday. Employment in non-critical wards rises, with 1,798 hospitalized (+39), while intensive care units decrease (-5), with 180 patients.

In Emilia Romagna cases down from 13,091 to 8,893 but with seven thousand tampons less than yesterday. The dead are 36, three more than 24 hours ago.

Another 4,109 new positives (average age 34 years) and another 27 deaths (average age 83.6 years) from Covid in the 24 hours in Tuscany. Yesterday the infections were double, 8,404. The number of hospitalized people is increasing, today they are 1,477 (+51 the balance between entries and exits on yesterday equal to + 3.6%) of which 112 in intensive care (+1 person the balance on yesterday, + 0.9%). The latest casualties bring the total death toll in the region to 8,263 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 6,615 new positives in the Lazio, 4,918 less than yesterday, 3,865 were detected in Rome. The dead are 29 but of these 22 refer to notifications of the past days. In intensive care there are two more beds occupied, one less in the medical wards.

Cases fell from 9,814 to 5,062 in Campania with the tampons going down from 24 thousand to 15 thousand. There are 51 dead, against 9 yesterday.

In Italy, the percentage of places occupied by Covid patients in non-critical area wards, but in Friuli Venezia Giulia, with + 3%, it reaches 40%, and, in 24 hours, it also grows in Liguria (39%), PA Bolzano (22%), PA Trento (28%), Umbria (31% ). Cala in Molise (with -3% back to 20%), Sicily (38%), Tuscany (26%), Val d’Aosta (with -4% back to 41%). It is stable in Abruzzo (31%), Basilicata (27%), Calabria (36%), Campania (31%), Emilia Romagna (29%), Lazio (33%), Lombardy (29%), Marche (30 %), Piedmont (31%), Puglia (25%), Sardinia (23%), Veneto (25%). These are the data of the Agenas daily monitoring updated as of January 30th.

The percentage of intensive care occupied by Covid patients in Italy, the daily variations in the regions are different. In Umbria, with + 4%, it reaches 13% and Emilia Romagna (17%), FVG (25%), PA Trento (28%), Piedmont (20%) are also growing. Basilicata (6%), Calabria (15%), Liguria (16%), PA Bolzano (10%), Marche (23%) drop. It is stable in Abruzzo (20%), Campania (11%), Lazio (22%), Lombardy (14%), Molise (8%), Puglia (12%), Sicily (17%), Tuscany (19%) , Umbria (8%), Sardinia (17%), Val d’Aosta (21%), Veneto (16%). They are over 20%: Trento, Piedmont, FVG, Lazio, Marche, VdA.

Despite the declining data Minister Speranza still calls for caution. “We are experiencing a difficult time with the spread of Omicron. We must insist on vaccines without any ambiguity. There are lessons – he said – that we have learned from the pandemic: investing in the health system, because health cannot be considered a cost. And today we can invest more thanks to the NRP, an opportunity to revive public health. The second lesson is the need for better international coordination ».