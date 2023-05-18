After 17 days of the regular phase, the eight clubs that will play the Final Phase of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil, and those who will seek to advance to the grand final for the title of the category, have been defined.
Tigres, América, Chivas, Pachuca, Monterrey, Juárez, Atlas and Tijuana are the eight guests, being the first time that the Bravas team from Ciudad Juárez have entered a Liguilla, which is a historic tournament for those led by milagros martinez. The rest of the clubs have already played this phase, with Tigres and América being the clubs that have not missed this event since it began.
The keys to the quarterfinals have been defined and, in turn, the days and times that the matches will take place will be announced.
Pachuca vs. Chivas
Atlas vs. Tigers
Juarez vs America
Tijuana vs. Monterrey
