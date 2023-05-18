THE GUESTS! 🤩

These are the 8⃣ clubs that will play the Final Phase of the #C2023 of the #LigaMXFemenil 🔥.

What team will you support? 🤔#VamosPorEllas 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/UyKdx2Zvvz

– LigaBBVAFemenil (@LigaBBVAFemenil) May 13, 2023