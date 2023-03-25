Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the undisputed idol of Portugal and has just broken a new record by becoming the player with the most caps in the Portuguese teamupon reaching the 197 partys. Despite having left Manchester Utd and Europe after the Qatar World Cup 2022 to join the Al Nassr of the Saudi Super Leaguethe striker remains one of the most sought after players.

Your arrival at Al Nassr has had a great impact on Saudi Arabia, and other clubs in the country are trying to attract soccer stars. He Paris Saint-Germain is one of the teams that has shown the most interest in the players of Saudi Arabia. In particular, three players from the psg, Lionel MessYo, neymar and Sergio Ramosare tempted to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He Al Nassr has started negotiations with Sergio Ramoswho terminates contract with the psg and has not renewed. The goal is to bring together Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldowho already played together in the real Madrid. For his part, he al hilal is betting big on Lionel Messi and, if he doesn’t manage to sign him, Neymar would be his plan B. Although neymar not interested in leaving psgYes, you could consider an irrefutable offer from Saudi Arabia.

Definitely, Saudi Arabia is determined to sign the biggest stars in the world soccerHe, and the country’s clubs are willing to invest large sums of money to achieve it. The goal is to become an increasingly competitive and attractive league for fans around the world.