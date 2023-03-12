He Paris Saint-Germain suffered a new elimination in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munichonce again letting out his longing to be the king of europe. But the French team is already thinking about next season and has set its sights on the forward of the manchester citand, Erling Haaland, as the player that would allow them to achieve their dream.

According to information from RMC Sportshe psg I would be willing to bid hard for the services of Erling Haaland in it next European summer marketoffering the number of €200 million, the same value of its termination clause. If the offer were to materialize, the Norwegian would become the second most expensive signing in football historyonly surpassed by Neymar.

However the psg would have to make a big readjustment in his salary mass, calculated at more than 400 million euros per season, to to be able to face the costs of the signing. This would mean that players like Sergio Ramos, neymar either Lionel Messi they would have to leave the team in the middle of this year.

Although according to The Athleticthe clause of Haaland can be executed from summer 2024 transfer marketand could only be acquired by a foreign team, since it is forbidden for him to play for any team in the Premier Leagueincluding millionaire clubs such as Manchester Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham either Chelsea.

In this way, the psg I would have to make a great economic effort and make difficult decisions to be able to finalize the signing of Erling Haalandbut he seems to be willing to do everything possible to achieve his desire to be the king of Europe.