PSG suffered in the away game against Lens but ended up getting three vital points. The Parisian team took advantage of Nice's defeat against Rennes and remained the leader of the French league with eight points of difference. Bradley Barcola and Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goals. Donnarumma saved a key penalty from Frankowski at the start of the match. The Argentine Facu Medina and the Uruguayan Manu Ugarte were starters. Jonathan Gradit was sent off, leaving his team with 10 players.
28 minutes into the first half, PSG was going to score the first. Great ball from Mbappé for Bradley Barcola to finish with class in the 1-0 against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis stadium on matchday 18 of Ligue 1.
Luis Enrique's team had a hard time closing the game until the second came at the end. Kylian Mbappé sealed the match with a counterattack, received an excellent assist from Dembélé and made it 2-0 with a cross shot. The Frenchman has more goals than games, in 25 games he scored a total of 26 goals. He is the top scorer of the season at the European top 5 club level along with Harry Keane.
