Last weekend at the Ligue 1 The match took place between PSG and the Marseillesone of the most anticipated duels of the season, for this edition the winner was the team from Paris but the result was overshadowed by the action of 4 players who decided to celebrate with racist chants and who have now been called to offer an apology.

Ousmane Dembélé, Randal Kolo Muani, Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa They were called by the Disciplinary Commission of the French LFP to apologize for their actions which were singing racist songs for the Marseille players. Given this, the 4 elements of PSG had to offer their apologies publicly.

“We sincerely regret the words we should not have said.“, reads the players’ social networks. “and we want to apologize. We are aware of the impact of our gestures and our words on the public. Especially the younger ones who dream in front of a soccer game. In the future we will do everything to respect even more our duty of exemplarity,” she reads.

Even with this apology, PSG and its already mentioned players must appear this Thursday, October 5, before the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP and declare. For now they have not been given any punishment for these actions, it is hoped that once they come forward they can make themselves known.

PSG is not having a good time at all this season and after 7 dates they remain in 5th place only in the Conference League zone. In addition to the addition of some injured players such as Kylian Mbappé and the clear lack of goals that complicated the entire season.