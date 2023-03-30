Kylian Mbappé’s soap opera continues unresolved after several days, months and years. He French striker want to sign for him real Madridbut Paris Saint-Germain he is reluctant to let him go. Although Al-Khelaifi left the door open to a possible exit by saying “I don’t know” in reference to the renovations, the psg keep trying to seduce mbappe for it to stay

From the Paris Saint-Germaintheir top priority remains retaining kylian mbappe and they have done everything possible for it. They even created a custom team with Christopher Galtier as a coach and hired louis fields as an advisor; however, it seems that this idyll has been quickly broken.

Despite kylian mbappe keep clinging to his short contract ending in 2024his idea is to sign for him real Madrid in 2023 or 2024 after waiting for Qatar World Cup 2022. He psg is trying to avoid it at all costs and has been offered a deal for Marcus Thuramhis friend and player of the Borussia Monchengladbachas one of the conditions for him to stay.

We recommend you read

However, it seems that it may be too late to retain kylian mbappewho has made the decision to leave and fulfill his dream of playing in the real Madrid. At 25, Mbappé is not willing to wait much longer to make his great desire come true, something that also happened with Cristiano Ronaldo when he signed for eI Real Madrid at the same age.