Fiery climate at the Stade de la Mosson
It is a very delicate moment that Montpellier is experiencing. 17 points in the standings and 15th position in the classic. Just 2 points from the ‘red zone’. The 6-1 on Wednesday evening at Nice has not yet been digested by the Occitan supporters and that is how the disputes exploded at the beginning of the match.
Around the 17th minute, several smoke bombs were thrown close to the field and also on the pitch.
All of this convinced race director Thomas Leonard to stop the race. The players were sent back to the dressing rooms for around 10 minutes, after which the match resumed, albeit in a chilling atmosphere.
January 15th – 4.25pm
