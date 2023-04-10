He Olympic Marseille could not maintain the winning rhythm in search of approaching PSG in the leadership of the French Ligue 1after this afternoon tied 0-0 in his visit to the Lorient in actions of matchday 30 of French football.

He Marseilles got tired of failing in the house of the Lorientand he was even saved from defeat thanks to his goalkeeper, who saved everything that the locals threw at him.

The Chilean Alexis Sanchez He was insistent in search of the winning goal, but he was not fine in the definition zone, so the offensive of the Marseilleswho on this day are two more points away from the leader psg.

He Marseilles arrived with a tie at 61 points to place third in the general table, eight away from first place psgand two of the sub-leader Lenses.

He Olympic Marseille will seek to rebuild the path when on the following date they receive at home the Troyes in search of cutting the difference with the Parisian team.