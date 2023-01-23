After winning his first world Cup with the Argentina national teamLionel Messi could not renew his contract with him Paris Saint-Germain of the league 1since it intends to analyze its future.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Lionel Messiat 35, hesitated and although there is no signature of its renewal with the Paris Saint-Germainin the French club they recognize that it would be a mistake to let him leave.

However, the president of the Barcelona He does not want speculation to arise, since despite the fact that he sounds to return to the Blaugrana team, there are other options for the “Flea”.

either in Saudi Arabiawhere he militates Cristiano Ronaldoon the MLS with the inter miamiproperty of david beckman or the Newell’s Old Boysthe team of his loves, these would be the destinations of the Argentine star Lionel Messi.