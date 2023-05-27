Lionel Messi is one step away from ensuring his second title in Ligue 1 in France with el Paris Saint-Germain. The team has a six-point advantage over its nearest rival, the Lenses, and there are only two days left for the end of the tournament. In these circumstances, it seems almost impossible that Lens can wrest the trophy from Lionel Messi.

A draw in the match against Strasbourgwhich is already virtually saved from relegation, or a loss for Lens against Ajaccio, a team that has already been relegated, would be enough for Paris Saint-Germain to become champion. This would be a major achievement for Lionel Messiwho would reach his 43rd official title in his careerthus surpassing his ex-partner Daniel Alves.

The successful track record of Lionel Messi like champion began on May 14, 2005when he won his first title of The league with the Barcelona. Later, on July 2 of the same year, he consecrated himself World Under-20 champion in the Netherlandsleading the Argentina national team Directed by Francisco Ferraro.

Although her time in Paris is coming to an end, she is expected to Lionel Messi Continue your career with another team, racking up more trophies and establishing yourself as the most awarded player of all time.

The ‘Flea’ was able to give Argentina the FIFA World Cup EFE

The most recent achievement of Lionel Messi took place on December 18, 2022when Ito Argentine National Team was proclaimed champion of Qatar World Cup 2022 by defeating the French National Team in the penalty shootout, led by kylian mbappe. With this World Cup, Messi reached the impressive figure of 42 titles in his carrer.