On Matchday 32 of the 2022-2023 season of Ligue 1he Lenses regained his position in the second place thanks to an impressive 3-0 win about Monaco in the Bollaert–Delelis Stadium. Lois Openda he was the hero of the match when he scored two goals at minute 9 and 16 and an assisthelping Lens bounce back from their loss last week against leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Adrien Thomasson placed the third for his cause at 56′.

He Lenses He started strong and had no trouble taking control of the match. In it minute 9, Lois Openda toopened the scoring by taking advantage of a loose ball inside the area of ​​the Monaco.

Lois Openda shone with a double AFP

It didn’t take long for the Belgian to score again after receiving a pass from the Colombian Deiver Machadoto the 16′.

Lois Openda had a great game AFP

He Lenses it didn’t stop there and continued to attack in the second half. In it minute 56, Adrien Thomasson received a pass from Openda and scored the third goal of the match, sealing the victory for the team from Frank Haise.

Adrien Thomansson put the third and final AFP

With this victory, the Lenses come back to second place in the tablenine points behind the leader Paris Saint-Germain and with two points of advantage over the Marseilleswhich occupies the third place. He Monacofor its part, remains in fourth place five points behind Lens and with the Champions League further and further away.