According to reports, French forward Kylian Mbappé recommended to the leadership of the Paris Saint-Germain to reinforce his team with the acquisition of the Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silvacurrently playing for the Manchester City of the premier league from England. mbappewho has previously played with Silva in the Monacobelieves that his former teammate could help improve the transition and game management problems of the psg.

Bernardo Silva has expressed in the past its willingness to leave the Manchester City if an interesting offer arrives, and has been linked to other teams such as the Benficaalthough his return could occur earlier to help the team physically.

Although he is considered one of the coach’s favorite players Pep Guardiolahis ownership has been alternated in recent weeks and the coach has expressed concern about the attitude of some players.

The Real Madrid He has also shown interest in acquiring Silva, but his current trend is to incorporate young players with projection instead of established ones over 25 years of age. On the other hand, the possibility that Silva return to his club of origin, the Benficato retire in good condition and help reposition the Portuguese team.