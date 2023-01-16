France.- The Al Nassr He wants to continue commanding the transfer market and would be close to getting one that would bring him more chances to fight for the title. In the last hours it has been made known that there are intentions of the cadre of Saudi Arabia to get the services of Keylos NavasThis is after the Tico no longer has a place in PSG and the Arab team needs a goalkeeper.

As reported by the newspaper Marca, Al-Nassr has taken an interest in the Costa Rican goalkeeper who would no longer have any opportunity to resume ownership with the psg so he would seek to leave the team and the team that hired Cristiano Ronaldo a few weeks ago would be his new destination.

The option that it can be carried out is viable since the Saudi Arabian team has been left without a starting goalkeeper, this because David Ospina He will have to undergo surgery on his arm, so he would be missing the rest of the season, so they are looking for a goalkeeper who meets what is being sought and the Central American would be the best prospect.

The update is expected to be released this week, so there will be a lot of uncertainty in the following days for the future of the player. Navas was covered in PSG after the arrival of Gianluigi Donarumma who took ownership and they have only given the Tico a few minutes, to the point that he has already wanted to leave but has not had many options.

Al-Nassr has become one of the favorite clubs of some world soccer stars, the most recent case has been Cristiano Ronaldo who has signed in January but until today has not had minutes but it is expected that he will soon be able to have action.