Dhe violent death of a fan on Saturday evening caused consternation in French football. Before the first division game between FC Nantes and OGC Nice, there were clashes in which a Nantes supporter was killed, the public prosecutor’s office announced on Sunday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., vehicles transporting Nice fans were attacked by FC Nantes supporters, prosecutor Renaud Gaudeul said, according to AFP. A 31-year-old man died: “Despite the rapid intervention of the emergency services, the man could not be saved.”

“back injury”

According to initial forensic investigations, the FC Nantes fan “suffered an injury to his back,” which may have been inflicted by a bladed weapon. The autopsy should provide more precise information. The public prosecutor’s office in Nantes has initiated proceedings for intentional homicide, and witness interviews took place during the night. According to media reports, the attacker turned himself in to the police.

“I can’t understand it,” said Nantes coach Jocelyn Gourvennec: “You go to a football game, sometimes with your family, and it’s a matter of life and death. It’s unimaginable.”

The incident in Nantes follows a series of violent clashes in French football. Last Sunday, two Stade Brest supporters were slightly injured when the fan bus was attacked in Montpellier. Around the game, the police also had to use tear gas against hundreds of violent people.







At the end of October, Olympique Lyon’s team bus was attacked before the away game in Marseille, injuring Lyon coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo, among others.