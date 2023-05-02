Paris, France.- Lionel Messi is in the eye of the hurricane this Monday for two different reasons. The first to travel to Saudi Arabia after the defeat of Paris Saint Germain against Lorient (1–3) on Sunday, leaving today’s training session at Camp des Loges adrift.

On the other hand, Argentine soccer is being singled out for allegedly assaulting an opponent after losing the duel corresponding to the French League at the Psrque de los Princípes. Apparently Lio Messi would have given a slap when the players make words on the field.