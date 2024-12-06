Matchday 13 of Ligue 1 will begin this Friday, December 6, with an interesting clash between Lille – Stade Brestois and will end with the duel that faces

Saint-Etienne and Olympique Marseille. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

He PSG has shown itself to be the strongest team in the tournament and occupies the lead in Ligue 1. followed by

Olympique Marseille and Monaco close the positions that give access to Champions League.

Besides,

Olympique Lyonnais

occupies the position to compete in the next edition of Europa League

and

Nice

the Conference League.

The most outstanding team

PSG is the leader of Ligue 1

At the bottom of the standings the fight for salvation continues.



Le Havre, Nantes and Montpellier are the three teams that occupy the hot part of the table, while



Strasbourg, Angers SCO and Saint-Étienne

They continue fighting to avoid the relegation spots to Ligue 1.

Among all the Ligue 1 matches of the day, the

Auxerre – PSG (9pm/ ), Monaco – Toulouse (17h/ ) and Angers SCO – Olympique Lyonnais (9pm/ TV5 Monde). Some matches that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of Ligue 1.

On this day of Ligue 1 the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation.

Monaco – Stade Brestois,

PSG – Toulouse and Lens – Olympique Marseille.

Currently, the PSG is the team that stands out the most on an offensive level for being the team with the most goals scored and, on the contrary, the Montpellier has the dubious honor of being the team with the most goals against so far in the competition.





Pichichi

B. Barcola is the leader of Ligue 1

On an individual level, the stars of Ligue 1 continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green B.Barcolawhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

Joao Neves as the tournament’s top assistant.