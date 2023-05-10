French automaker Ligier Automotive to unveil a car based on its Ligier JS2 R after joining forces with Bosch, which supplies the motor generator unit, inverter and vehicle control unit for the LMDh hybrid system .

The declared goal of the collaboration, reads a statement from Ligier, is “to build a high-performance vehicle with a hydrogen engine that offers driving dynamics equivalent to that of conventional gasoline-powered sports cars”.

The so-called JS2 RH2, whose name is inspired by the Ligier JS2 which finished second at Le Mans in 1975, will have three integrated hydrogen tanks and will be powered by a converted V6 combustion engine.

Bosch has been tasked with overseeing the overall vehicle concept, which will cover the engine, hydrogen tanks and working out a safety concept, while Ligier will handle the vehicle architecture, H2 system integration and cooling.

Ligier Automotive President Jacques Nicolet said: “As a manufacturer of racing cars and special vehicles, we must deliver the innovations needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow, in order to offer motorsports and high-performance vehicles a new development path.

“This project is part of Ligier Automotive’s strategy to become the preferred partner of automakers for the integration of new energy and new technologies.”

The president of Bosch Engineering GmbH, Dr. Johannes-Jorg Ruger, said: “As an engineering service provider, we are technology-oriented and consider it our task to explore the various technical options in parallel on the way to climate-neutral mobility and to devise the best solution in each case for all the needs of our global customers.In this context, hydrogen propulsion has great potential, especially in motorsports and high-performance sports cars.”

Ligier becomes the latest manufacturer to commit to hydrogen after Toyota built an H2-powered Corolla for Japan’s Super Taikyu series and fielded a Yaris H2 GR as a safety car at select stages of last year’s WRC Rally Ypres.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest, organizers of Le Mans, has entered into a joint venture with GreenGT, with its MissionH24-based Norma LMP3 to compete against conventionally-powered LMP3 and GT3 machines in the Le Mans Cup, which supports the European Le Mans Series.

The ACO set up a working group in 2017 to establish a zero-emissions class at the famed endurance race and had aimed for a 2024 launch after revealing plans from Red Bull Advanced Technologies and ORECA to design a concept chassis.

However, the launch is expected to slip no earlier than 2026, while discussions continue on the appearance of the class. Ligier Automotive is an authorized supplier of LMP2 and LMP3 chassis and is currently working with Lamborghini on its upcoming LMDh prototype.

The Ligier name claimed nine Formula 1 victories before Guy Ligier sold his team to Cyril de Rouvre in 1992, but returned to motorsport in 2004 when the marque’s founder took over the eponymous Formula 3 constructor from Tico Martini.

Nicolet previously managed the Saulnier Racing and Onroak teams before entering into a partnership with Ligier to use the name for their new LMP2 car that won the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring in 2016. it has its own Ligier European Series which runs in support of the ELMS and a one-make national championship in France.