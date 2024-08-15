Eight months after taking office in Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo continues to be attacked by the Public Ministry (MP), one of the branches of government that has persecuted him since he took office a year ago.

Ligia Hernández is one of the founders of the ruling party, Movimiento Semilla, she was a deputy between 2020 and 2024 and currently held the position of director of the Victims’ Institute. The police arrested her on Tuesday afternoon, after spending several weeks attending summons in court.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI) headed by Rafael Curruchiche, included two years ago on the Engel list of corrupt actors of the United States Department of State, is the one in charge of the investigation of the ‘Semilla Case’, in which several members of the party are allegedly accused of unregistered electoral financing for the 2023 elections.

“Today, a new injustice has been committed by the MP. As much as they want to criminalize me, I am not afraid of them,” Hernández said on Tuesday when he arrived at the courts.

Hernández spent the night in the jail cell at the Torre de Tribunales in Guatemala City. The initial hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but the judge decided to postpone it until Friday, so she was sent to preventive detention in a jail located inside a military barracks called Matamoros, where famous drug traffickers are held.

“A persecution against elected officials and officials of this Government has been reactivated. We condemn these actions and will support the Director of the Victims’ Institute who, bravely, faces charges of spurious cases,” the Presidency of the Central American country published in a statement hours after the arrest.

The European Union office in Guatemala expressed concern over Hernández’s arrest on its official social media account X and called on judicial authorities to respect his human rights and especially due process.

For his part, Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, posted a message on the same social network to condemn the arrest of Ligia Hernández, which he defined as “a flagrant example of the continued use of the judicial system as a weapon” by the Guatemalan Public Prosecutor’s Office. “The United States rejects the ongoing efforts to criminalize democracy and anti-corruption actors,” he added.

Government under siege

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has kept President Arévalo, several of his officials and deputies of the ruling party under siege all year with the aim of arresting them. The president also has against him the judges of the two highest courts of the country, the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Justice, who in most of their decisions are against Arévalo.

The Congress of the Republic, made up of 160 parliamentarians of which only 23 answer to the president, has also been an entity opposed to the Government. However, in the session on Tuesday for the first time since the inauguration, the Executive obtained the support of more than two thirds of the Legislature and they approved a multimillion-dollar budget increase that had been stalled for months.

Bernardo Arévalo has been criticized by political analysts who believe that he should be more “aggressive” in his fight, especially with the head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Consuelo Porras.

Selective persecution?

Ministers, secretaries and the anti-corruption commissioner of the current government have submitted 131 complaints to the MP and the General Comptroller’s Office for anomalies found from the previous administration, but the prosecutor’s office is not investigating them.

Ligia Hernández herself denounced her predecessor, Alejandra Carrillo, for several cases of corruption that occurred during the 2020-2024 administration. Carrillo was one of the trusted people of Roxana Baldetti, former vice president (2012-2015) convicted of corruption in 2018. However, justice was quicker to arrest Hernández than to investigate Carrillo.

