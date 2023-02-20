The restart of Lightyear will continue, because they have still managed to rake in enough money. Provisional.

The Dutch brand Lightyear was founded in 2016 and subsequently developed a light electric car with solar panels on the roof. Charging by parking the car in the sun or while driving. Tasty! Cool homegrown development. But getting a new car brand out of the ground is no easy task. This is evident from how the Dutch solar car brand tries to cover the route from start-up to car manufacturer in fits and starts.

Investors

In recent years, investors have invested around € 200 million in the brand. The last capital injection was last September and amounted to €81 million. A consortium of investors all around the government fund Invest-NL was responsible for that.

25 million came from the fund itself and the rest was put on the table by the Province of North Brabant, the regional development companies BOM and LIOF and private investors such as family business SHV and insurer DELA.

Production of the solar car finally started in November. A month ago, however, they announced that they would cease production of the Lightyear 0. On January 23, the brand applied for a deferment of payment for the operating company Atlas Technologies and on January 26, this toko went bankrupt.

Restart Lightyear

Curator Reinoud van Oeijen investigated a restart, but that turned out to be not so simple. Invest-NL is admittedly a government fund with deep pockets and could therefore step in to help with a restart. With the investment last September, the consortium received Lightyear’s intellectual property as collateral.

This means that the patents, technology and trademark rights, among other things, will accrue to the investors after this bankruptcy. And that doesn’t help if you want to continue developing the Lightyear 2 in a restart. If you see €85 million go up in smoke, you don’t just give up the only thing you still have in your hands, of course.

Difficult, difficult

Complex for the trustee, because the intellectual property rights are not included in the bankrupt estate. The trustee therefore has nothing to say about it. Those rights are in the holding company, which is not bankrupt, but has given the rights as collateral for the investment in the operating company, which is bankrupt. Are you still there?

Curator Van Oeijen had to puzzle over an accident to get all parties on the same page in order to save the concept of the Lightyear, but that takes time. He made this known on Thursday RTL News. And that time, it just wasn’t there.

The UWV will continue to pay the employees for only a few weeks. Practice shows that in the event of a bankruptcy, those people start looking around for other work. People want security, because everyone has to pay the rent or the mortgage Concerned curator wants to keep knowledge on board

Man with a plan

Arnoud Aalbersberg, representative of a group of private investors, registered last Friday the BNR National Auto Show that there is a plan to develop a driving prototype of the Lightyear 2 within 18 months.

A minor complication was that €8 million still had to be collected that day to enable the restart. And then another $40 to $45 million to have that prototype ready in those 18 months. To achieve mass production, you are talking about much larger amounts (think of € 1 billion).

But first, €8 million had to come in, before 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Aalbersberg already indicated in the Auto Show that just over half of the 8 million had already been received, but that was not yet enough.

Apart from all those euros, the problem of intellectual property that lies with that other group of investors around Invest-NL still remains. In any case, they have already indicated that they do not want to patch up.

Today we have the answer: Lightyear indeed succeeded in raising the necessary €8 million on Friday. This money was collected among the existing group of 225 investors.

The issue of intellectual property, which was in the hands of investors, has also been resolved. Aalbersberg is opposite today Quote explains how that went: “On Friday the atmosphere still seemed grim, but we looked each other in the eye. Yesterday at 21:00 we came out together. The brand name, the intellectual property, the mock-ups; everything we need is now in our hands.”

They are not there yet, because a lot still needs to be done before Lightyear can continue. On their website they say that they want to set up a new company to develop the Lightyear 2. According to it Eindhovens Dagblad about 100 of the 600 employees can stay.

€8 million is enough for now, but to make the Lightyear 2 a reality, a huge amount of money is still needed. As we wrote, the company wants to raise another €40 to €45 million in a second investment round. And that’s just to build a prototype. So Lightyear still has a long way to go, but they are not giving up just yet.

