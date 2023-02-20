The Dutch Lightyear does not just surrender. The first production model is definitely off the track, but there is new hope for the second car with the name Lightyear 2. The company has raised enough capital from investors to keep it afloat. At least for now, because the 8 million euros that have now been received is only the beginning.

Lightyear thanks the group of investors: ‘We would like to thank the Individual Investors Group (IIG) for their commitment and confidence in our mission. This foundation gives us the opportunity to continue working on the concept and raise the extra capital needed to start producing the Lightyear 2.’ According to NRC 100 of the 650 employees are now allowed to stay with Lightyear.

8 million euros in one day

IIG initiator Arnoud Aalbersberg: ‘I am relieved that we were able to facilitate this restart by raising 8 million euros in one day from investors who have started this adventure from the start. This shows our strong belief in building solar electric cars with reduced dependency on the electricity grid for a wider audience.”

Things are changing though. Previously, the Intellectual Property (IP) was held by Atlas Technologies, but the IP is now going to a new company. In the coming weeks, another 50 to 60 million euros must be collected to further develop the Lightyear 2.