The Dutch Lightyear is making a new start thanks to a financial injection.

The Dutch car brand Lightyear went bankrupt not so long ago. Running the company costs a lot of money, while the production car (called the Lightyear 0) was not yet in the showrooms. In fact, those showrooms hardly existed.

Lightyear had to cease its activities and the brand seemed to follow many other startups such as Detroit Electric, Th!nk and Lordstown. But apparently the Dutch car DNA is a bit more persistent. For example, Spyker managed to survive the corona pandemic (quite an achievement).

Restart Lightyear

Richard Bross (private investor of Lightyear) reports that it will all work out. At least, he has very good news about Lightyear. He reports this on NxChange’s Persistent podcast. According to him, Lightyear will make a restart.

Of course, it is not yet 100% clear what happened. Bross has gathered eight million with a group of co-investors to cover the initial costs. Meanwhile, ‘South Koreans’ have joined the company. According to Bross, these South Koreans are incredibly enthusiastic. In short, that’s going to be all right, isn’t it?

And what does Lightyear itself say about that?

Well, at Lightyear SELF they just don’t know that yet. Lightyear reports this itself to BNR. At least, they say they are in talks with several international parties, but not yet that it has been finalized with the aforementioned South Koreans.

Then it is now time for the much needed and now famous Autoblog nuance. How the fork is really in the stem: no idea. But it is of course not surprising that a co-investor is just a little more enthusiastic and sells well. Since no deal has been finalized yet (perhaps in outline), Lightyear will keep a low profile. It is precisely when they give notice – before a signature has been signed – that can disrupt the final negotiations.

Finally, we are very curious what people want to try. There are some techniques on board that could be very interesting for the automotive industry. Why they insist on developing and producing a car has always been a mystery to us. If you’ve brewed an insanely good beer, you’re not going to open pubs, are you?

UPDATE:

Lightyear CEO Lex Hoefsloot has been spotted in South Korea, check out the images below:

However, we do not know WHAT is being said. It is also possible that Lex Hoefsloot has neutralized Guus Hiddink to South Korean. Or he bought Samsung. As is often the case, we have absolutely no idea what we are posting.

This article Lightyear makes a new start, money from South Koreans [update: Lex is in Korea!] appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Lightyear #start #money #South #Koreans #update #Lex #Korea