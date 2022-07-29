The Dutch company Lightyear announced a technical collaboration with Koenigsegg for the second electric solar vehicle in its history. After presenting the concept ‘‘, the start-up has already got its hands on a second project.

It is not yet known which technologies and components they will carry the Koenigsegg logo inside the vehicle. Earlier this year, the Swedish company presented an electric motor that exploited the “Radial-Flux” technology, which should reach an output of 250 kW and a torque of 600 Nm with a weight of only 30 kilograms. The “radial flow technology” is a mixture of axial flow and radial flow motor. However, it’s pretty unlikely that it’s specifically this transmission system – Koenigsegg developed this technology for its million-dollar Gemera sports car. The future Lightyear, on the other hand, will be available as a model for the mass market at prices starting from 30,000 euros. According to the company, production is expected to start in 2024 or 2025.

“Koenigsegg tops the chain in the field of high-performance sports cars“Said Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear. “I have always admired their blend of incredible performance, design and sustainable technology – this partnership proves that we are clearly on the right track“.

The Lightyear 0 (Zero) prototype, a solar-electric car that will cost 250 thousand euros when it arrives on the market, has already been presented. The so-called SEV (abbreviation for solar electric vehicle) has the potential to generate 70 kilometers of range per day through its solar panels, to be added to those obtainable from the use of the 69 kWh battery. The total range is 625 kilometers (10.5 kWh / 100 km), and the car has a curb weight of 1,575 kilograms, the Lightyear 0 model is relatively light, considering its length of almost five meters, but the factor most important is its low drag. Lightyear reaches a Cx of less than 0.19, with a roof line that does not affect the load volume (640 liters).