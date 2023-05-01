Don’t we say? We are only informing you that Lightyear is going to make a restart

It seemed like such a nice concept. A Dutch car with solar panels that you hardly ever have to charge. This means that you can make miles in a very environmentally friendly product from your own soil. That can’t go wrong…

But unfortunately. It did. Lightyear spent way more money than it brought in and you know what happens; you go bankrupt. So is Lightyear. They even went bankrupt to such an extent that the estate was sold fairly recently.

But the brand will certainly make a restart. Thus Hussain Al Mahmoudi.

There will certainly be a restart of Lightyear

And now we hear you thinking, Hussain Al Mahwie? Well, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, the CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park in the United Arab Emirates of course. That’s what he said in a Dutch podcast (which undoubtedly scores less well than ours…)

Its Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park aims to develop and manage an innovation ecosystem. The center should promote research and support entrepreneurial activities. And he is totally in favor of Lightyear’s relaunch.

Al Mahmoudi says he still believes in the company. “It represents a story of entrepreneurship. Every company goes through a cycle and the same is now true for Lightyear,” he said.

A solar car from Lightyear is therefore prominently displayed in front of Al Mahmoudi’s company. He is proud of that car and believes in a comeback for the company that built it. That is why there will be Lightyear cars on the market one day, he concludes.

Whose deed. And we’re going to see Hussain!

