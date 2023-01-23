Ai, is this the beginning of the end for Lightyear?

As a patriotic Dutchman, you naturally wish homegrown car brands the very best. If Donkervoort you can be a little proud of it. Even if you yourself have not contributed to it in any way. Unfortunately, Donkervoort is a major exception. Spyker has come a long way, but also fallen deep.

Lightyear

Besides Donkervoort, we currently have one other car manufacturer in the Netherlands: Lightyear. They have put themselves on the map with their revolutionary solar car. They are now also working on an affordable model: the Lightyear 2. 40,000 people are said to have already registered for it.

Production stopped

Unfortunately for everyone who cares about Lightyear, there is now bad news: production of the Lightyear 0 has been discontinued. Not temporarily, but permanently. Now only 100 copies would be built anyway, but they cost € 250,000 each. That is € 25 million in turnover.

Deferral

Due to financial problems, Lightyear is forced to pull the plug from the Lightyear 0. Atlas Technologies BV, the subsidiary responsible for the production of the Lightyear 0, has had to apply for a deferment of payment. Lightyear itself admits this in the press release.

Positive spin

This is of course not a happy story, but Lightyear still manages to give it a positive twist. Above the press release it says ‘Lightyear decides to fully focus on the Lightyear 2’. You can also view it this way…

Teaser for the Lightyear 2

Staff

Lightyear seems to have played it smart with subsidiaries, so that the entire store does not immediately collapse. Atlas Technologies also employs 600 people, according to it FDso that’s not nothing. It is not yet known what their fate is.

Valmet Automotive

All this is not only bad news for Ligthyear’s staff, but also for the Finnish company Valmet Automotive. They would produce the Lightyear 0. At VDL Nedcar, they will be happy afterwards that Lightyear passed them, otherwise they would now be left with the baked pears.

Mega order

Last week everything seemed to look rosy for Lightyear. Then it became known that they had received a mega order of 10,000 cars from leasing company Arval. That order does not have to be canceled yet, because it concerns the Lightyear 2.

Investors

To ensure that that car is actually produced, Lightyear still has to persuade some investors. That can be difficult with the current state of affairs. Anyway, let’s hope that in a miraculous way Lightyear will be okay again. One Dutch car brand that goes down ingloriously after years of financial juggling and empty promises is enough.

