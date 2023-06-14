Lightyear Frontierthe original mech-based adventure developed by Frame Break for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, was shown with a new gameplay trailers during tonight’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

As you may remember, last February we previewed Lightyear Frontier, finding ourselves a bit taken aback by this sort of agricultural simulation in which the characters can actually get behind the wheel of large mechs thanks to which they can explore the scenario and collect resources.

Set on a remote planet, on the edge of the galaxy, the game will see us push ourselves to discover new places, cut trees to obtain wood and other materials, which can then be used for the traditional construction of objects and buildings.

Among the peculiarities of Lightyear Frontier there is undoubtedly the cooperative mode, through which up to four players will be able to experience the experience together, create their own farm and run it one project at a time, one harvest at a time.