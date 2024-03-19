Lightyear Frontier And available now in early access at Game Pass for Xbox and PC: the game developed by Frame Break and Amplifier Studios can be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers to the Microsoft service.
If you've read our review of Lightyear Frontier, you'll know that this original open-world farming adventure delivers an accessible and relaxing experiencewhich starts from solid mechanisms despite not being able to count on much content at the moment.
Naturally the most interesting element of the project is its science fiction revisitation, with the use of mechs instead of the usual agricultural machinery but without the need to defend one's own backyard from possible threats.
An alternative interpretation
In short, Lightyear Frontier offers an alternative interpretation of classic farming gamesin which players have the objective of exploring a planet to save it from pollution while, aboard their mech, they reclaim land and then cultivate it.
Alone or in a cooperative together with three friends, we will be able to collect resources, plan crops, manage the different aspects of a space farm and perhaps discover the mysteries of the alien world on which they find themselves.
