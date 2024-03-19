Lightyear Frontier And available now in early access at Game Pass for Xbox and PC: the game developed by Frame Break and Amplifier Studios can be downloaded at no additional cost by subscribers to the Microsoft service.

If you've read our review of Lightyear Frontier, you'll know that this original open-world farming adventure delivers an accessible and relaxing experiencewhich starts from solid mechanisms despite not being able to count on much content at the moment.

Naturally the most interesting element of the project is its science fiction revisitation, with the use of mechs instead of the usual agricultural machinery but without the need to defend one's own backyard from possible threats.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-UVhQqW_Rc