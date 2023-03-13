The launch of Lightyear Frontier in early access was postponed a date to be determined, and the game developers have written a message to explain to users the reasons behind this decision, obviously not easy.

We previewed Lightyear Frontier last month and thought it was a “relaxing, colorful and full of personality” title, without a doubt “a different farming game than usual” in which mech they are not used as war machines, but a tool capable of adding thickness to the mechanics.

In their message, the guys from Frame Break wrote that they have need more time to be able to offer users the experience they imagined, which can fully express the potential of a similar project.

“Not only do we want the game to be fun, but also well balanced in every aspect that goes to interconnect with the others,” wrote the authors, adding that they will continue to pursue this goal while maintaining communication channels with the community.

As written at the beginning, unfortunately the team has not communicated one new release date in early access for Lightyear Frontier, but promised to deliver new updates as soon as possible.