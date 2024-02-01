Finally it arrives release date Of Lightyear Frontieralthough it is still theearly accessafter some delays decided by the team: the game will be available in early access from March 19, 2024, announce the Fran Break team and the publisher Amplifier Games.
A demo of the game is available now on PC and Xbox, with the title then available on day one as well Game Passin early access on PC and Game Preview on Xbox, awaiting its definitive version.
Lightyear Frontier was scheduled for last year, but the team then decided to postpone the launch in Early Access just before the time initially expected for its arrival, and now we finally have a precise date, namely March 19, 2024.
Mechs dedicated to agriculture
As we also told in our preview of Lightyear Frontier, the game takes the classic mechanics of agricultural sandbox and introduces some innovative features, the most obvious of which is the fact that you do everything aboard a mech.
In a sort of reinterpretation pacifist and creative, players are called to settle on a frontier planet and try to make it habitable through agriculture, aided by the use of powerful exoskeletons which, instead of fighting, serve to sow, water, harvest and generally take care of crops and livestock.
Lightyear Frontier therefore takes the classic characteristics of a mech shooter, i.e. the possibility of customizing and enhancing the vehicle and the presence of a vast arsenal, and replaces the weapons with various work toolstransforming the war machine into one specialized in agriculture.
In addition to this, the game also allows us to explore an alien planet and face the numerous environmental threats that characterize it. Everything will finally be available to experience starting from March 19th.
