Finally it arrives release date Of Lightyear Frontieralthough it is still theearly accessafter some delays decided by the team: the game will be available in early access from March 19, 2024, announce the Fran Break team and the publisher Amplifier Games.

A demo of the game is available now on PC and Xbox, with the title then available on day one as well Game Passin early access on PC and Game Preview on Xbox, awaiting its definitive version.

Lightyear Frontier was scheduled for last year, but the team then decided to postpone the launch in Early Access just before the time initially expected for its arrival, and now we finally have a precise date, namely March 19, 2024.