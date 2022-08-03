“Lightyear” already has a premiere date on Disney Plus. The film, starring Chris Evans as the space ranger, enters streaming after its commented passage through theaters.

As previously announced, the film arrives on the service after 47 days of its world premiere. The feature film, which would be Pixar’s 26th film, dedicates its hour and 45 minutes to telling the story of the origin of the character on which one of Andy’s favorite toys in “Toy Story” is based.

Date and time of the premiere of “Lightyear” by Disney Plus in Peru and the rest of Latin America

“Lightyear” can be seen on Disney + on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Check the schedule to see the film in your country:

Peru: 2.00 a.m.

Argentina: 4:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 3.00 a.m.

Brazil: 4.00 a.m.

Chile: 4.00 a.m.

Colombia: 2:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: 1.00 a.m.

Ecuador: 2.00 a.m.

El Salvador: 1.00 a.m.

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: 1.00 a.m.

Panama: 2:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 4:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: 3.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 3.00 a.m.

Lightyear trailer

What is “Lightyear” about?

Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot sidekick. The friends will have to learn to work together to escape from the evil Zurg and his robot army. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Uzo Aduba, and Dale Soules co-star.

“Lightyear” is the first Pixar film since 2020’s “Onward” to have a first theatrical release. “Soul”, “Luca” and “Turning red” were broadcast directly on Disney plus.