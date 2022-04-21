Lightyear by Disney and Pixar will show fans the origins of the Space Ranger, for his first adventure in time and space.

Chris Evans will voice the iconic character, but with the second trailer released a few hours ago we are able to introduce you too the crew who will join Buzz against the forces of Zerg, his robotic arch nemesis.

Taika Waititi (director of the next Thor: Love and Thunder), Keke Palmer and Dale Soules in fact, they will dub the characters of Morrison, Hawthorne and Steel.

Morrison is a rookie who was thinking of enrolling in a training camp, while Hawthorne is the granddaughter of Buzz’s old partner.

Last but not least, Darby Steel is a demolition expert that he is doing his military service instead of serving his sentence in prison.

Just below, you will find the new trailer of the film, full of unpublished scenes and lasting just over two minutes.

The producers confirmed a few weeks ago the release date of Lightyear, which is the June 15, 2022 in Italian cinemas.

The film is directed by Angus MacLanAnnie Award-winning director and animator best known for co-directing Finding Dory in 2016.

According to what is also shown in the second trailer, the film will be completely disconnected from the events of Toy Storyas the feature film appears to be a real action adventure very little “realistic”, and therefore far from the light-hearted tones of the four films in the franchise with Woody and associates.

But not only: Lightyear will be produced by Galyn Susmanauthor of the funny short Toy Story: A whole other worldwhile the soundtrack will be edited by Michael Giacchinocomposer who signed the soundtrack of The Batman And Spider-Man: No Way Homeas well as winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Grammy for the film’s OST Up.