You have to throw more icicles on the table for the Lightyear 2, the car can now be reserved.

With all those new Chinese brands you would almost (almost) forget that a new brand from Dutch soil is also on the way. That is Lightyear and with the 2 they really want to enter the market of mass production cars. The 0 was really something exotic, with the 2 it all has to happen.

More expensive

One thing is very important to get a new car from a new brand under the spotlight: a competitive price. And although Lightyear talks about a competitive price for the 2, the thing is going to be more expensive than expected. Initially, a target price of 30,000 euros was discussed.

The brand is now talking about 40,000 euros excluding local taxes. The Dutch car brand is still talking about an affordable car for the masses. However, I know few average working Dutch people who have 40 grand in the bank account to smash on a new car.

It is now possible to reserve the Lightyear 2. With this, the brand takes the next step towards production. The news was announced at CES, where the brand has its own stand and a concept of the Lightyear 2. The brand has also released a glimpse of the production car. Production of the electric car should start in 2025.

Technical specifications have not yet been released. It is already known that the range is approximately 800 kilometers, based on 15,000 test kilometers in Amsterdam. The final technical decisions regarding the design are now being made, according to the brand. Only later will Lightyear share more information about the powertrain.

The unveiling of Lightyear 2 will follow later this year. Like a really good Tell Sell commercial, the brand tries to convince you to reserve a Lightyear 2. Whoever decides now gets the car as one of the first. Subsequent decision-makers have to wait for the second batch of deliveries. In addition, reservations will be the first to hear about updates related to the development of the car. Super awesome.

This article Lightyear 2 can now be reserved, more expensive than expected first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Lightyear #reserved #expensive #expected