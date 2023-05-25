The Lightweight M3 Touring is not very pretty, but it is effective.

We’re going to worship the combustion engine this morning. We just had the new Aston DB12 and for now we have something delicious again. And no, it is certainly not a picture to look at. On the contrary. You can safely call the subject of this article – the Lightweight M3 Touring – quite ugly. But what matters here is the quality and the hardware.

Although Lightweight Performance sounds very British, it is actually a company from Germany. These tuners mainly focus on a much better driving car instead of visual adjustments. Unfortunately they did the latter this time, but as with so many tuners you can just choose what you want.

M3 with Happy End (yes, they say so themselves!)

In any case, let’s start with the technique of the BMW M3 with Happy End. No, we did not come up with that joke, but it is a piece of Thai folklore that fits perfectly with this car, according to us Lightweight Performance.

What is striking is the improved stance, because it is not too good from the factory. The BMW M3 has the well-known German hanging butt syndrome and that has been solved by mounting a set of Eibach springs only on the front. Then it’s suddenly perfect.

From the EU, wheels nowadays have to be very far inwards, which of course does not look good. Fortunately, you can play with it a bit afterwards. This can be done by means of spacers or – as happened in this case – wider wheels. The rims are 10×21 at the front, 11.5 at the rear. This means that the Lightweight M3 Touring is freed from the crazy height set of the rims, although all rims are now too big.

About that height set, with a supercar or Chrysler Crossofire, a height set makes sense, on a sedan or station it is of no use. If you don’t want the rims, Lightweight has spacers for you to put the original rims out a little.

Lightweight M3 Touring

Then there is a sports exhaust. This is provided with EU approval and simply passes the MOT. If you want, you can combine this with custom downpipes (with racing cats) from HJS.

It should provide a little more ‘real’ sound. According to Lightweight, the M3 Touring now has 10-15 hp more and the same number of Nm’s as a result. We think that the ECU simply ‘writes’ the better flow, but with an ECU adjustment you can certainly get extra profit with a sports exhaust with racing cats. More important is the improved throttle response.

In terms of appearance, things go a bit wrong with the Lightweight M3 Touring. That M4 CSL nose should really be your taste. There is also some extra carbon and of course various stickers. The yellow headlights are still in development to get through the TüV. We also see some M4 CSL decoration at the nose.

This car is now really a ‘Stufe 1’ car. We expect some more modifications from these specialists from Sinn, Germany. Normally they have that too and don’t bother with sticking M4 noses on M3s. Fortunately, more upgrades have been announced.

This is how the sports exhaust of the Lightweight M3 Touring sounds:

This is how Wouter thinks the M3 Touring drives:

Read more? These 11 Great Station Wagons Should Have Happened!

This article Lightweight M3 Touring is station with a dollop of CSL in it first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Lightweight #Touring #station #dollop #CSL