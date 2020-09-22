Highlights: India deploys T 90 Bhishma tank near LAC

The T-90 is considered one of the world’s surest tanks

Indian soldiers deployed in temperatures below zero

Looking at the weather there, the Indian Army is fully prepared

new Delhi

India is now ready to give a fierce competition to China by creating war conditions on the Ladakh border. The Indian Army is ready to challenge China on the border due to increasing tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). T-90 tanks have been delivered to inaccessible areas like East Ladakh, in which areas no country of the world has deployed tanks. The deployment of these tanks in the Chumar and Demchok areas adjacent to the Line of Actual Control is bound to increase China’s tension. Meanwhile, the tank commander of the Indian Army has told that light tanks of China will not be able to stand in front of Bhishma T-90. Let us tell you that the T-90 is considered one of the most perfect tanks in the world.

Indeed, India has deployed a large number of tanks to counter the aggressive maneuvers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army along the Line of Actual Control, where they have brought their tanks and armored personnel carriers and moved at several points. A tank commander said that I believe if during the current situation there is a fight to engage the tanks and they deploy light tanks there, I can assure you that this is our T-90 and T-72 They will not be able to stand against.

China’s army has deployed light tanks

According to the recently reported reports, the Chinese Army has deployed its light tanks in front of Indian territory in East-Ladakh. Which covers the southern-eastern parts of Ladakh from the north, including the Chumar-Demchok region. The Chinese have recently deployed and tested a light tank called the T-15 and there are reports in the Chinese media that light tanks would be more suitable for operation in the tank area in the valleys between high mountains in that area.

Ladakh: this camel will support the army at 17000 feet altitude, know its merits

Will work even in -40 degree

Another tank commander said that the Indian T-90 and T-72 with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles can operate in the temperature range between 50 degrees to minus 40 degrees and they are deployed at all possible locations and altitudes in the world Huh. When asked about the performance of the tank in the high mountainous region, the commander stated that T-90 tanks of Russian origin are very well suited for operations in extreme cold climates that exist in the country of origin of the tank. As with almost all LACs, there are several locations where tanks are deployed from both sides from the Depsang plains in the DBO area. These mainly include the southern side of Pangong Lake and the Chumar-Demchok sector in the southern part, including the Spanggur Gap area.

See the power of T-90 and T-72 tanks at the border, Chinese army, fire in minus 40 degree also

Chinese army increased military activity in the months of April and May

According to sources, Chinese tanks and infantry combat vehicles, including T-99s and PTZs, have been deployed in significant numbers by the Chinese against the Indian border. At the same time, long-range artillery and surface-to-air missile defense systems have been deployed against India in the month of April-May this year.

Ladakh tensions: Indian Army preparing for long halt on LAC