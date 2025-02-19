LightSource BP is looking for customers for a 500 MW portfolio of solar energy at a commercial scale and storage in Spain and Portugal that would be added to the dozen long -term purchase agreements signed in 2024 for a total of 1.3 GW in Europe, America and Apac.

LightSource BP has signed contracts with corporations such as the H&M group, Microsoft, Lyondellbasell and Google, all of which have pledged with ambitious objectives of contracting renewable energy.

In recent years, the PPA have emerged as a key tool for energy transition in Spain and Portugal. “Our success in the last year demonstrates our ability to meet the growing demand for flexible renewable PPA already measured by flexible and personalized companies of public companies and companies around the world. Innovation is key to it, and our Team continues to satisfy a wide range of structures, geographies and holdings, including multi-common, virtual, long term and long-term contracts. Virtual, physical and hybrid, “says Zosia Riesner, global commercial director of LightSource BP.

An example of this is the role of the company in front of the creation of a collective virtual PPA (CVPPA) with the fashion pact, the greatest sustainability initiative of the textile and fashion industry. This included a structure tailored to multiple buyers, linked to a solar portfolio in Spain, which would cover the needs of 12 fashion brands. This allowed all parties to sign the contract in a matter of months, and created an equitable platform for the members of the initiative to access renewable energy at competitive prices.

In the last five years, LightSource BP has signed PPA in 12 countries, including key markets in Europe, the United States, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand. LightSource BP has a global development of 58 GW that covers mature projects and in the initial phase, with the team working and in the initial phase, and the team actively works to advance in the US wallets and APAC towards the end of the year. The company announced last week its entry into the Japanese market.