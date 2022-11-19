The LightSail 2 spacecraft will no longer travel with the sun, the solar sailboat, financed by the crowdfunding of the Planetary Society, it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere on Thursday morning (November 17) after nearly 3.5 years in orbitmore than three times longer than its designed mission life.

The LightSail 2 team has received no communications from the spacecraft since that date, leading them to conclude that the shoebox-sized craft had finally abandoned the ghost after completing 18,000 orbits and having traveled approximately 5 million miles (8 million kilometers) around our planet.

“LightSail 2 is gone after more than three glorious years in the sky, forging a lift trail with light and proving we could defy gravity by veering a sail into space”

declared the science communicator Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society in a declarationalso adding:

“The mission was funded by tens of thousands of members of the Planetary Society, who want to advance space technology.”

LightSail 2 was the first small spacecraft to demonstrate controlled solar navigationusing the sun’s photons to adjust its orbit, however, it should be remembered that LightSail 2 was not the first vessel to navigate in space with the sun, the first was the Japanese probe Ikaros which did so in 2010.

Although light lacks mass, its individual particles – photons – carry momentum that can be transferred to a reflective surface to give it a small amount of thrust.

LightSail 2 proved that solar navigation is an effective and viable method of propulsion for small spacecraft, including tiny satellites known as cubesats, at least according to team members.

LightSail program manager, and chief scientist, Bruce Betts wrote in a declaration from the Planetary Society that deorbiting would always be LightSail 2’s destiny, even though the mission’s fiery end took longer than expected to manifest.

The history and end of LightSail 2

LightSail 2 was launched in June 2019 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, tasked with a year-long mission to demonstrate controlled solar navigation in orbit. It began its operations at an altitude of approximately 720 kilometers (450 miles) above the Earth, slightly higher than the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS).

At this altitude, Earth’s atmosphere is still dense enough to exert slight resistance on a spacecraft, and it’s this effect that ultimately sealed the fate of LightSail 2.

Due to the large surface area of ​​the craft’s solar sail, which measured 32 square meters (244 square feet) – about the size of a boxing ring – it experienced greater drag than other spacecraft of its mass.

“Imagine throwing a rock versus throwing a piece of paper. Atmospheric resistance will stop paper much faster than stone, and in our case, LightSail 2 is the paper.

A spacecraft like the ISS is huge but also massive, more like rock, but even the ISS needs to be boosted higher every few weeks using rockets to compensate for drag.”

Betts wrote.

During her third year of operation, in which she demonstrated her most efficient solar navigation, LightSail 2 experienced increased atmospheric drag due to increased solar activity. This solar activity warmed the atmosphere, making the area LightSail 2 travels through more dense.

“This marked the beginning of the end. As solar activity increased even more, solar navigation was unable to compete with the increased drag from the increased atmospheric density.”

Betts wrote.

Over the past few weeks, LightSail 2 has fallen deeper and deeper into Earth’s atmosphere, experiencing more and more drag which, in turn, has dramatically increased the speed of her fall.

“The spacecraft was caught in an ever-increasing snowball effect. As the spacecraft descended, the density increased, which caused the spacecraft to descend even more rapidly.”

While LightSail 2’s mission may be over, there is still scientific work to be conducted, the team behind the mission is in fact continuing to analyze the data collected by the aircraftwhich remained operational until its last moments.

This data will also be shared with future space missions that also use solar sails, such as NASA’s NEA Scout, which launched on the agency’s Artemis 1 mission on Nov. 16 and will hitchhike in daylight to travel to the moon and then to a near-Earth asteroid.

“Despite the sadness to see it move forward, everyone who worked on this project and the 50,000 individual donors who fully funded the LightSail program should reflect on this as a proud moment”

finally concluded Betts.

