Lights | The dazzling ad got the start passes in Helsinki

The city of Helsinki evicted a 16-window-sized light advertisement with a fine in Helsinki’s Töölö.

Too a bright, too big and unsightly billboard can be evicted from the window of a residential building in Töölö, Helsinki. The matter was decided by the Helsinki Administrative Court in January.

The brilliant light advertisement in the windows of the apartment building at the corner of Runeberginkatu and Mannerheimintie has been twisted for a long time and diligently.

The billboard is 16 window panes wide and has changing advertisements and, according to the city, bright lights. The advertisement is located at a busy intersection directly next to the traffic lights, so that the advertising light shines directly in front of pedestrians and in the background of the traffic lights for those walking in the direction of Töölöntor.

The Runeberginkatu 60 housing company, one shareholder and an advertising company contested the city’s decision and appealed to the administrative court.

The appellants demanded the annulment of the decision banning the ad.

The Administrative Court rejected the appeals, but gave additional time until the end of March to remove the advertising devices.

On February 14, Tuesday, the ad was in place.

Environment and Permit Division had ordered the ads to be removed in May 2021.

At that time, the city had imposed a fine on both the housing company and the shareholder in order to comply with the order. The basic amount of the fine was 10,000 euros and an additional difference of 2,000 euros for each month during which the order was not followed.

According to the city, the building company’s advertisement would have required a construction permit based on the Building Act.

Housing company appealed the city’s decision because it considered that the Housing Company does not have the power to interfere with a partner’s chattels or advertising when it takes place inside the apartment.

The building company appealed to the Housing Corporation Act, according to which the shareholder has the right to decorate the apartment freely, and to choose the decoration that is visible from the outside of the apartment, such as curtains.

The shareholder and the company that rented the advertising space, Outshine Oy, demand that the decision be revoked and the matter be re-processed so that the advertising displays are found to be acceptable and they are allowed to remain in place in the future.

According to the appellant, the city could not base the decision on issues related to the disruption of traffic or environmental damage or yellowing.

It is not possible that only this one display will disturb pedestrians, the appellant reasoned.

In the city’s decision, the advertising device was called remarkably large and bright. It was considered to spoil the environment and hinder the public urban space, as well as have a debilitating effect on the city image.

It was also considered a safety risk for traffic, as the bright light is considered to dazzle and make it difficult to see the colored lights of the traffic lights. In addition, the city considers the lights to be inappropriate for the valuable building due to their style and size.

Administrative Court dismissed the appeals. According to the administrative court, the city had the right to order the removal of the advertising devices with variable displays, because the necessary operational permit had not been applied for.

The housing association was also considered to be responsible in a situation where a partner has installed equipment without the required operating permit.

The obligation of the Environment and Licensing Division to remove the devices therefore remains in force. The deadline was extended to the end of March. Initially, the city ordered the advertising devices to be removed by September 1, 2021.

There had already been one round of appeals on the subject in the administrative court, because the environment and licensing division had already allowed the advertisements once. Then the city of Helsinki itself appealed against the division’s decision, and it was returned for reconsideration.