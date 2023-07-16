Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/15/2023 – 18:55

Share



The judicial recovery plan presented on Friday, the 14th, by Light was well received by the market. The package is viable for the company and capable of injecting resources into cash in the short term, said sources heard by Estadão/Broadcast. For the company, however, the loss of energy, mainly in risk areas, will continue to be a challenge, if the company manages to renew the concession, as expected.

“The plan is good for the debenture holders and the company, as it takes into account cash availability and capital structure”, says Heitor Martins, investment strategist at Nexgen Capital.

For smaller investors, the possibility of receiving up to R$ 10,000 in full within 30 days was offered. This should inject R$ 2 billion into Light’s cash, calculates Martins.

In the case of investment funds, which have large positions, there should be more discussion, with the possibility of financial institutions, not least because the reverse auction should have less adhesion, in view of the minimum discount of 60%, said a source to Estadão/Broadcast.

“Institutional investors tend to prefer longer terms or negotiations on interest payments or amortizations than such a large discount. This type of situation usually opens a negotiation front.”

In the option that the company called “partners 1”, the remuneration is NTN-B plus 2% per year with payment starting in 2026. In the “partner two” payment starts in July 2025, with IPCA, plus 4 .85% per annum.

In the energy sector, concessions are long – with terms of up to 30 years – and, therefore, it is very important to maintain a good relationship with the market and be open to financing, agree with analysts and lawyers consulted.

“Not honoring a commitment harms the company’s operation. But the plan met this need for a relationship with the market”, says Martins.

The company informed that it will seek at least R$ 1 billion with new lines of credit, Fidcs and securitizations and up to R$ 3 billion with a capitalization, exchanging debt for shares. It also proposed the benefit of full receipt of credits to investors who support the total separation of the capital structure of Light Energia (generator), waiving obligations via Light SA (holding).

For investors wishing to support Light SESA (distributor), which concentrates R$ 6.3 billion of debentures, the proposal is to invest resources in a FIDC of the distributor at the ratio of 1.2 to 1: every R$ 1.20 of new money contributed, R$ 1 of credit will be able to adhere to the option, with full receipt.

Now, the company needs to renew the concession with Aneel. The contract with the government ends only on June 4, 2024, but Light is seeking to anticipate the renewal and filed the request in early June. The granting power has a year and a half to decide.

With regard to energy loss, however, the situation is more complicated, comments another source familiar with the company’s situation.

The report presented by the trustee, Licks Contadores Associados, points out that areas of severe operational restriction (communities and risk areas) were responsible for losses of 3,759 GWh out of a total of 9,101 GWh in 2022. According to data provided by Aneel, Light SESA was the concessionaire that most lost the low voltage market in Brazil, highlighted the report.

The “gatos” are a structural problem that is intertwined with the social and public security challenges in Rio de Janeiro. It will be necessary to look for a new formula so that the problem does not persist. “One option is to increase everyone’s account”, says Martins.























