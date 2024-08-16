One of the best things about living a Pokémon World Championships It’s everything that happens parallel to the event. What I want to tell you is that although the weekend revolves around the friendly competition between the best players of the different branches that Pikachu and company represent, the brand makes different efforts to delight all attendees, creating a series of truly striking activities that are worth talking about. On the night of this Thursday, August 15, everything was illuminated with a spectacular drone show that illuminated the sand of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, thus kicking off what we could consider a very special weekend for all of us.

Technology has taken us to some extremely interesting places, which have made me think, especially in the last few hours. You see, this Thursday morning, we had some free time and together with several colleagues, we took the opportunity to visit Pearl Harbor here on the island of O’ahu, where on December 7, 1941, the Japanese Empire attacked the United States Navy so that the conflict that was only taking place in Europe would become what we now know as World War II. In the place that is basically a museum today, you can see and even touch a lot of the technology of that time designed primarily to annihilate other human beings. A few hours later we found ourselves back in 2024 to enjoy the advances of this era in a brutally different way.

There is something about night shows that amazes us. Since the invention of gunpowder in China centuries ago and the subsequent rise of fireworks, we have always loved seeing lights in the sky. This form of entertainment has recently evolved in a very particular way, because thanks to the capabilities of these highly programmable flying objects, truly impressive things have been done, and after the great success that The Pokémon Company had with the previous one in Yokohama 2023, now everything was repeated in a great way, illuminating the skies of Honolulu with several of the most beloved faces of this already icon of popular culture.

For just over 10 minutes in total, Pikachu, Azumarill, Dragonite, and even Psyduck, among others, suddenly appeared in the night sky over Waikiki Beach. Something that continues to impress me about these shows beyond the enormous detail achieved in each of the images they form, is that in addition to many of them having movement and animation, they have volume. It is likely that in the images and videos this cannot be appreciated, but in reality one can see 3D models of all this, which, of course, makes it much more spectacular.

In case you find yourself in Honolulu this weekend and want to experience a little bit of all of the above in addition to experiencing the fever for the Pokémon World Championships 2024I have great news for you that the drone show, in addition to being free for anyone who is there to enjoy, will take place over the next couple of days around 8:00 PM local time, so if you are reading this for the first time, you are very much in time to be able to experience it.