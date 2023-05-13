Light S/A’s request for judicial recovery, with a debt of R$ 11 billion, has an impact not only on creditors, who will only receive the amounts after approval of the payment plan, but it can also have a negative impact on the electricity.

According to experts consulted by the Estadão, Light’s judicial reorganization will have no impact on consumers and suppliers in the energy sector. The process, however, is risky from a legal point of view.

Article 18 of Law 12,767/12 prohibits public service concessionaires from taking advantage of the benefits of the Judicial Recovery and Bankruptcy Law. Pedro Almeida, from GVM Advogados, says that Light’s case is particular in the Brazilian judiciary because it resorts to a legal maneuver.

“The request proposes a true innovation in the legal order. Brazilian legislation expressly prohibits judicial recovery for public service concessionaires, as well as for financial institutions, insurance companies and health plan operators. To circumvent the legal prohibition, the Light Group requested that the judicial recovery be granted only in relation to the parent company Light S/A, the group’s holding company, with the ‘mere’ extension of the effects of the judicial recovery to the energy concessionaires”, says Almeida.

Light argued that the need for judicial recovery involved not only the maintenance of payments to creditors, albeit with a discount, but also the supply of electricity to the population. Almeida assesses that, if authorized, Light’s recovery sets a dangerous precedent for other companies prevented from activating the mechanism to do the same, like other energy concessionaires.

Renato Leopoldo e Silva, from DSA Advogados, says that the case is different not only because it involves a lighting infrastructure service, but also because of the debt.

“Light had more infrastructure and operational problems in terms of cable and energy theft. It is a differentiated basis for the request for judicial recovery because it is not linked to the high interest rate, which led many companies to default due to the increase in indebtedness. Although this is not the direct cause of Light’s recovery request, it is the indirect reason given the difficulty of accessing credit in this market context”, he says.

For Eduardo Pellaro, coordinator of the strategic civil nucleus at Nelson Wilians Advogados, the request for the recovery of Light’s holding is not a surprise to the market, since the precautionary request for suspension of the enforceability of charges against the company was made about a month ago . Given the inability to pay the bills, Light’s recovery story may still have new chapters.

“The points raised in the process by Light will certainly reflect on the renewal or not of the electricity supply concession, considering that the concession ends in 2026. The company informed that there is no possibility of returning the concession before that period. However, likewise, he stated less than two months ago that he would not enter into judicial recovery either”, says Pellaro.

Sought after, energy sector associations, law firms and Light’s creditors did not comment.