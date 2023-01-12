Almost a month after the attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva, one of the most sophisticated and prominent journalists in the country, the authorities of Mexico City began to draw the path that could lead to determine who or who ordered his murder, and what was the mobile. The investigations continue, but given the profile of those who tried to assassinate him, the question remains whether it was for a reason directly related to his work -a “fatwa”, as he characterizes this hypothesis-, or if it was an attack for political purposes, which He sought with his crime, destabilization -a “scapegoat”, as this line of thought defines-.

What has been confirmed is that there was planning, with a follow-up of Gómez Leyva for five days in December -the last 48 hours before the attack-, and that it had extensive operational logistics. Three cars were used – the authorities spoke yesterday of only two – a Seat, a Corsa and an Acura, as well as a motorcycle. The shots at the journalist in the driver’s window were fired by the passenger on the motorcycle, but it was not clear who fired the shots that hit the windshield.

Gómez Leyva did not die because the truck in which he was traveling was armored, level five, which would have been pierced if the shots continued for another 10 seconds. His life was saved because his attackers apparently did not know that the only place where he was protected was in the truck, because the journalist was never a hostage to the violence that is experienced in the country, and he walked freely – this is no longer the case -, carrying a daily life like any person who does not have his notoriety.

This suggests that they did not have complete information to make an attempt on his life, and from the beginning, when the assassination was ordered -probably in November-, they planned to attack him in his vehicle, very typical of a hit man, who watched his two routines on the way to the Grupo Imagen’s facilities in Copilco, the headquarters of the television station and the newspaper Excelsior, to his apartment in the Florida neighborhood, a maximum of eight minutes away.

Yesterday, in a presentation to the media, the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, the Attorney General, Ernestina Godoy, and the Secretary of Public Security, Omar García Harfuch, announced the progress of the investigation into the attack. . The authorities arrested 11 people in flagrante delicto and carried out 12 simultaneous searches in the Iztapalapa, Venustiano Carranza and Gustavo A. Madero mayors, whom they linked to a criminal cell that operates in Mexico City and the state of Mexico, led by a person called Pedro and nicknamed Pool.

The criminal cell is linked to extortion, homicide and drug dealing, explained the authorities, which focuses its activities in the east of the federal capital. The agents attached to the capital’s public ministry arrested them in an operation against drug dealing, but a police source explained that flagrante delicto is used in multiple actions to protect the investigation file when it has not yet been closed, as is the case.

The authorities, however, have no doubt as to the material authorship of the criminal cell headed by the Pool, which for different reasons was under the watchful eye of the capital’s police. They did not reach him or his group for those reasons, explained a police source, but as a result of the investigations that were carried out based on the identification of the first vehicles that participated in the attack, the Seat and the motorcycle. From the monitoring of these vehicles through the cameras of the C-5, the accompaniment in the planning and execution of the attack on the other two cars was detected.

After the identification of the vehicles, a new follow-up was carried out that led to different homes in the east of Mexico City, which allowed them, with the authorization of a judge, to tap the phones of several of the cell members. The wiretapping, said the police source, helped to establish the material authorship of the cell, which, having found clothing with the acronym “CJNG” in the searches, is presumed to be linked to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and its allies, the Cartel del Gulf.

There is no certainty that the CJNG is behind the attack, but it is a line of investigation that is being worked on. There is also no clarity as to why this criminal organization would be interested in assassinating the journalist, which would lead to the second unanswered question up to now, the motive for the attack. The latter, essential for the conclusion of the investigation, will probably require more information that Gómez Leyva himself can provide in order to confirm or rule out the working hypothesis on the probable intellectual authorship of the CJNG.

With the information available up to now, nothing can be concluded and nothing can be thrown out. It is possible that from the interrogations of the detainees, an idea of ​​the mastermind could be obtained, but there is also the possibility that there could have been an intermediary between those who ordered the attack and those who carried it out.

In any case, the attack against Gómez Leyva, due to the high-impact profile it implies, must be resolved in the short term and generate a solid case, proof of errors and loopholes that are exploited by defense lawyers, leading to the intellectual authors before justice. What cannot be allowed is that impunity is the letter of marque for criminals.

Whoever attacked him must have known that the pot was going to burn, so it can be presumed that the person who gave the order did not measure the consequences or must have been confident that if they were to discover it, there would be no punishment. Either revenge for his work, or the question of whether it was an attack from outside the regime, or an inside job. What does not fit as a hypothesis is the absurdity of “self-attack”, and what cannot be allowed is oblivion.

