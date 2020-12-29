A protester holds a flag during a protest against Chilean President Sebastián Piñera in central Santiago. Alberto Valdes / EFE

The description of Latin American problems has become an unavoidable topic when analyzing the region. We all begin our proposals for the future by previously pointing out half a dozen structural keys that weigh down most of the Latin American countries. The pandemic has exacerbated almost all of them, adding new economic-financial difficulties for States to receive aid from international financial institutions and face this catastrophe, more serious in Latin America than in any other continent …