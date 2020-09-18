Today, new technologies have become an almost indispensable part of our day to day. We turn on the heating and regulate the temperature of our house from the mobile phone, we tell a speaker to put music on us or turn off the lights,… They make our lives much easier.

In the rural world, luckily, it could not be otherwise, and we already have numerous devices that facilitate the work of CONSERVING and PRESERVING our fields and their species.

A clear example is that of the cameras photo-trapping, of great help for those areas where electricity or internet does not reach, becoming an element of great need. Their ability to detect movement means that photo-trapping cameras also find use as security cameras in rural areas, against poaching and the theft of machinery or livestock. For this reason, the offer of these cameras has increased and there are so many models, sizes, brands or characteristics that make it very difficult (especially for the beginner as is my case), to choose the equipment that you really need.

When a good friend of mine from Medina de las Torres called me, asking for advice when acquiring this type of camera, given my ignorance, I did not hesitate and I called the great team of Trail cameras. In the first place, they explained to me the difference between the two large groups that exist in the market: those that send photos or even videos to our email and those that only store them on the memory card. The former require a SIM card from a telephone operator, such as those for mobile phones, either contract or prepaid, or a “copy” of the SIM card of our phone.

I was amazed at all the advantages that their cameras: we do not have to scroll to it to see the results, they send us the videos or photos every time they are activated, they even indicate when the battery is running low, or if the memory is close to filling up. It is precisely what my good friend from Extremadura undoubtedly needed. This camera model is priced a bit higher, but in the long run, it is more profitable. Right now, there are models that can be controlled through APP, just like we do with the heating of our homes. These are very complete trailcamps with plenty of options to get the most out of them.

The camera trapping They don’t send photos, they just store them on the memory card. Every time we want to see what has happened, we will have to scroll there and see the photos in them (they have a screen), or download them to a laptop or tablet that we carry with us. They are cheaper and equally effective to capture animals, but we will always have to be careful that they do not run out of batteries, in addition to trying not to visit them too frequently since each time we do so we will leave an odorous trail that alerts most mammals.

Once we have opted for one group or another, we also find many alternatives and camera brands on the market, some recognized in the world of hunting, and others that are not. It is always advisable to buy equipment from companies that exclusively manufacture cameras or hunting-related items. Since they are designed and thought by expert hunters for hunters, with the great advantage that we can ALWAYS turn to them if we have a problem. They are obviously less economical, but they are a safer bet.

In addition, they explained to me that Ltl Acorn was one of the first to appear on the market and very popular, but now there is a great variety: Bolyguard, Spromise, Browning, Keepguard, Bushnell, etc. Behind each of these brands, there are hunters who are day after day, in the field, studying and raising the needs to adapt them to their products.

When they explained the specific characteristics of a trailcam to me, I saw a long list of technical questions, many of which we will not understand (at least I, who seem Aramaic to me). In this case, it is best to ask an expert who knows what they are talking about. What we will always want in our team are:

–Invisible infrared. These allow photos or videos to be taken without the animal we are recording noticing. They emit light in a 940nm spectrum, invisible to the human and animal eye. It is very important to make sure of this and not whether or not the LEDs are tinted black.

–Image / video quality: here you have to look at the REAL megapixels (Mp or Mpx) and the quality of the lens. What the manufacturers offer are “extrapolated” megapixels which means that through software they can double or triple the size of the image, but without improving the detail, sharpness or clarity. That is why we must look at the REAL Mpx and not the extrapolated ones. Then there is the quality of the camera lens itself, easily understandable since when choosing our binoculars we know that the quality of the lens matters!

And for example, a button:

–Shooting time: Of course, if we are going to place the trailcam in a wildlife pass (a path, a trail), it must be fast to detect and take the photo before the animal has passed the frame of the photo. We must look for shooting times between 0.3 or 0.7 seconds, but of course, also that they are REAL.

–Autonomy: we know hunters who have invested 50 euros in their camera and in a year spend another 80 on batteries. Here the differences can be huge. What the manufacturers offer are autonomies in “stand by” (without taking photos); it’s better to look at the number of photos you can take with a battery pack, for example.

–Weather resistance: the trailcam will have to withstand the summer sun and winter cold, day after day. To do this, look for IP65 or higher protections and a robust design is almost essential. Beware of unfulfilled promises.

There are many more features, of course, and more and more. My recommendation is to ask an expert, as did this server, who knows what she is talking about and what is worthwhile and what is not. We see dual-lens cameras interesting, that is, one exclusively for taking daytime photos and another only for nighttime photos, which generally improves the final result. Or the protection PIN in case the camera is stolen or that it can take photos + video. There are image freezing technologies that make us reduce the blurring of a moving animal at night. And, on the contrary, a characteristic that many people look for but that has its negative side is the viewing angle. The advisable thing is between 50-60º. Larger angles increase the frame of what we see, but we lose depth: the animals will appear smaller and sometimes blurred or distorted.

Good weekend!

Note: Thanks to Rodrigo Moreno @ Romo_b2s, for giving me the cover photo.