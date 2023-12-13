With the restlessness and enthusiasm that characterizes him, the spanish artist unleashed an explosive concert accompanied by lights, screams, cameras and a lot of rock. With a two-hour show, the 'Invulnerables' singer presented his new album, 'Greta Garbo', thanked his audience for the good reception and expressed the desire he had to sing again in our country.

The fans were clamoring for Enrique's presentation. The entire amphitheater of the Exhibition Park was full of Gothic characters, as the followers did not hesitate to dress like the singer.

Fans arrived at the venue wearing Enrique Bunbury's unique hat. Photo: Bárbara Mamani URPI-LR

It was already 9:00 pm and, before the vindictive call of his admirers, the dream finally became a reality. The stage began to shake, the lights chose to turn red, the instruments began to play and the voice appeared that made us scream at all times, Enrique Bunbury. The rock star appeared on stage with his song 'Our worlds do not obey your maps', wearing black glasses and jeans.

Presentation of his new album and best hits

Topics like 'Cradle of Cain', 'The Perfect Storm', 'Man of Action', 'The Rescue', 'Anyone in Their Right Mind' and 'Only the Sky is Higher Than Us' They lit up the venue to start the night. The adrenaline fired up the crowd, while the sound of the drums and the fine strings of the guitar kept the party going. Likewise, the Spanish singer decided to dedicate a few minutes to his entire audience.

“Lima Peru. What an immense pleasure to be with all of you, you can't imagine what it means for me to be back. The wonderful thing is that we can say that today we are in the best place we could be,” he told the audience.

His runs on stage, holding hands with the audience and his striking rock and roll style steps caused fans to unleash a fury over the singer's gestures. However, topics such as 'Good luck,' 'The Stranger', 'Disappear', 'Bet on Rock'n Roll', 'The Right Attitude', 'Wake Up' or 'From Everybody'' were sung at the top of their lungs during the show. The time has come for 'Héroe de legend', the first single from the rock band Héroes del Silencio, which made thousands of fans tremble in the 80s.

An epic farewell

Songs like 'Yes' and 'Lady Blue' They were going to be the closing of this epic night and, just when everything seemed to be over, the fans made the call for the Spanish singer so that he can continue shining on stage. After a few seconds Enrique Bunbury appeared again, pleasing the call of his followers.

Finally, the composer also offered an unexpected ending. With his smile intact, he made fire form in the hearts of all those present, saying goodbye with the themes 'We look stupid', 'Infinito', 'Damn goblin' and 'The constant'.