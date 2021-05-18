Whatever happens this Saturday, the Real Madrid it will have been a more than worthy season in the middle of a troubled year. Finishing the course blank is not always synonymous with failure. Sometimes dying on the shore is what allows you to develop lungs and go a few feet further next time. We always remember four European cups won, but never the 4 semifinals lost to other big teams (Barça, Bayern, Borussito Y Juventus). You have to respect and believe in the process. Therefore, without falling into the usual post-defeat opportunism and drama, perhaps now is a good time to take stock of what the year has been, with its lights and shadows.

Shades: the non-resurrection of Isco Y Marcelo, the improvable management of young talent, the pink shirt (and those disconcerting black socks with a white uniform), the shipwreck of 5-3-2 in Stamford Bridge, the shot at the door of Vinicius (every time he fires a shot he manages to hit an opponent, slips, hits an old lady crossing the zebra crossing or breaks a window; it starts to be worrying), the Alcoyanazo, the low physical rigor in some section, the cases Odegaard & Jovic (you can’t run out of two horses in the middle of crossing the river), the Guadianism of Asensio, the scant light in the continuity of Ramos, Zidane or Luke, the fatality of Carvajal with injuries, the communication failure of the Super league and everything related to Hazard.

Courtois, one of the lights of Madrid this course.

Lights: Courtois, the irruption of Militao (although beware of that lightness of comparing 10 splendid seasons of Varane with 2 good months of Eder), the return to a semifinals of Champions, fight the League until the last game, Mendy on the left band like Alcatraz: a rock in the middle of the sea from which no one escapes, Karim hand bandaged Benzema (and his underrated high heel goal against Barça), the good face offered and the excellent balance achieved against big teams, the versatility of Lucas Vazquez, the eternal Maginot line: Modric-Kroos-Casemiro, the best Nacho back, the solvency of Antonio Blanco and the ways of Miguel Gutierrez and the possible incorporation of Praise.

Now we only have to wait for a pucelano miracle, which Zidane stay, cryogenize Modric and sign Mbappe. But without rushing. The good thing about urgent matters is that if you wait long enough, they stop being urgent. Its been a good year.