It was necessary to wait for the Emir to arrive, accompanied by Gianni Infantino, for the closing ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar to start late. As in the opening, the profile of the artists who performed live was low. No international star invited beyond the singers who have enlivened the entire tournament with the official songs.

It was a brief show, given the delay in the authorities’ entry to the stadium and the need to clear the stage so that the protagonists of the final could come out to warm up. Once again, a plea was made in favor of building bridges and uniting cultures while giant balls with the flags of the 32 participating countries walked around the field. Then it was time for the musical performances: Davido and Aisha, with their theme ‘Hayya, Hayya’; Ozuna and Gims, who played Arhbo; and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal, who sang Light the Sky, all under a spectacular light show. The fireworks over Lusail brought the show to an end and gave way to the footballers.

Even with the stadium at half its capacity, the ceremony had the feverish support of the thousands of Argentines who by then already occupied one of the stands.