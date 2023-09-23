Have you ever had the opportunity to feel the breeze, marvel at the lights or take a photo in a fountain? Throughout it all the world exist big and beautiful fountains that dazzle your visitorsyes this is the list of the five most famous.

We are talking to you about beautiful works of art, That light up at nightbut that, even during the day, call your attention for their majesty when decorating the streets of thousands of cities around the world.

So if you want to live a different experience on your next trip, dare to enjoy the fun in the five most famous fountains in the world and discover which is the most beautiful on the planet.

Banpo Bridge Lunar Ray Rainbow Fountain (Seoul, South Korea)

Located in the banpo bridge, The longest in the world at 1,140 meters long, this fountain dazzles with its display of 10,000 LED lights and 380 water jets.

Shooting 190 tons of water per minute from the Han River, the fountain creates a liquid rainbow that extends up to 43 meters into the air. The most surprising thing is its ability to synchronize with music, offering dazzling nighttime shows.

Fountain of Wealth (Singapore)

The Source of Wealthlocated in the shopping center Suntec City of Singapore, holds the title of the largest fountain in the world according to the Guinness Book of Records.

With 1,683 square meters of surface and 13 meters high, it invites people to recover coins to attract good luck. At night, laser beams bring to life the water that falls in waterfalls, creating an unforgettable spectacle.

Fountain of Wealth (Photo: Singapore)

Crown Fountain (Chicago)

In it Chicago’s Millennium Park, the Crown Font surprises with its creativity. Between two reflective towers of black granite and LED lights, digital videos are displayed that include the faces of thousands of Chicago residents, each puffing out their cheeks in sync with currents of water. A unique expression of art and technology.

Dubai Fountain (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Located on a lake of more than 12 hectares in front of the Burj Khalifa, the Dubai Fountain offers a majestic spectacle. With five rings of water jets rising 50 stories high, this fountain features 6,600 LED lights and 25 colorful projectors.

Dubai Fountain (Photo: Dubai Tickets)

Its central beam of light is visible from 20 kilometers away. A daily changing choreographed show, with music including Andrea Bocelli’s performance of “Con te Partirò” (“Time to Say Goodbye”).

Bellagio Fountains (Las Vegas)

In the center of the bustle of Las Vegas, the Bellagio Fountains They are an unavoidable attraction. Costing $40 million to build, these fountains are located in a lake more than three hectares long and feature a network of 1,200 nozzles, 8,000 meters of pipe and 4,500 lights.

Bellagio Fountains (Photo: Las Vegas in your language)

They can shoot water to heights equivalent to a 24-story building and are maintained by a team of 30 diving engineers. Music, performed by DJ Tiesto, accompanies the shows, which change frequently, delighting visitors.