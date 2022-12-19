The Fire Department of the Federal District reported this Sunday, 18, that lightning struck four people in the region where supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have gathered for weeks in Brasília, in front of the Army headquarters.

The rescue team arrived at the scene shortly before 2 pm and concluded that only a 45-year-old woman needed to be treated with “numbness in her legs, burning in her arms, hypertension and altered vital signs”. The woman was taken to the base hospital in Brasilia. She was conscious and stable.

The post Raio hits people where Bolsonaro supporters in the outskirts gather in the DF appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Lightning #strikes #people #Bolsonaro #supporters #outskirts #gather #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO