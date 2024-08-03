Lightning struck a beach in Alba Adriatica in the province of Teramo. Three women injured, one reportedly in serious condition. Rescue workers, paramedics and the police intervened on the scene. The lightning apparently struck a French woman of about 60 years old and two Italian women of about 40 years old. One of the two 40-year-olds was unconscious when she was rescued and airlifted, along with another of the two injured, to the hospital in Teramo.